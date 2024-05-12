NPP Loyal Ladies Shake Ho

A female Volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Loyal Ladies in the Volta/Oti Region Chapter over the weekend took over Ho to showcase the achievements of the ruling Party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The event which was graced by scores of the party bigwigs in the region was to mark its 8th anniversary in the Volta Regional Capital.

The celebration drew thousands of ladies from the Volta and Oti Regions) to the surprise of Ho residents, with a large number of women clad in NPP colours parading the streets.

The region, traditionally a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress, witnessed a show of force from the NPP Loyal Ladies.

The event showcased solidarity and determination among the female members, reflecting the growing presence and influence of women in the political landscape of the region.

The anniversary celebrations did not only highlighted the unity and dedication of NPP Loyal Ladies but also emphasized the party’s strategic focus on mobilizing support in key regions.

With the encouragement from party leaders and the enthusiastic participation of members, the event underscored the NPP’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Volta Region and pave the way for success in the upcoming elections.

The event witnessed the presence of Makafui Kofi Woanya, Volta Regional Chairman of NPP, who urged the ladies to intensify their efforts in securing more votes for the party in the region.

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (CEO of State Housing) also pledged special incentives for the ladies if they assisted in registering additional NPP members.

Martha Kodua, Vice President of NPP Loyal Ladies, also reiterated the group’s commitment to supporting the party in the upcoming general elections.

The NPP Chairman for Washington DC, Jannis Asare Bediako, motivated the women to remain loyal to the party.

–BY Daniel Bampoe