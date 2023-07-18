NPP Shai Delegates Pick Form For 2020 Parliamentary Candidate

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Shai Osudoku Constituency of the Greater Accra Region have gathered to pick nomination forms for their 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Benjamin Nargeh.

The delegates expressed their belief in Nargeh and his track record, leading to their decision to support him.

The delegates went in huge numbers to the party office in Dodowa, the district capital, to pick the forms. After picking the forms, they traveled to Manya, where Nargeh resides, and presented the forms to him, urging him to lead them once again.

The leader of the group emphasized the need for Nargeh to be chosen as the candidate, highlighting his impressive performance during the last elections. Nargeh was able to close the gap between the NDC (National Democratic Congress) and NPP by adding 11,000 votes. His dedication to the community and support for the youth have made NPP more attractive in the area.

Accepting the challenge, Nargeh stated that his objective is to include the entire constituency in the development agenda of Shai Osudoku. He expressed the need for hard work in order to break the 8 years of NDC rule and improve the lives of the constituents.

Nargeh called on party members to be mindful of their words during the internal election process, as the NDC awaits them as the main opponent. He promised to provide humble, strong, competent, and faithful leadership, working hard to deliver the seat to NPP.

Nurudeen Alhassan, the team’s Communications Director, mentioned that work has already begun in preparing for the elections. He stressed the importance of Nargeh’s leadership, as there are many issues that need to be addressed in Shai Osudoku.

It is clear that the delegates are confident in Benjamin Nargeh’s ability to represent their interests and lead them to victory in the upcoming elections.

By Vincent Kubi