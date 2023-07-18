Stop Issuing Unauthorized Directives For Parliamentary Primaries– NPP

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its disapproval of certain directives that had been issued without proper authorization.

These directives, according to the party, included the setting of tentative dates for the primaries and the introduction of a “development levy,” among other issues.

In a statement issued Tuesday July 18, 2023 and signed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party to all Regional Executive Committees and Constituency Executive Committees, concerns were raised regarding unauthorized directives being issued for the conduct of the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries in “Orphan Constituencies.”

The NPP’s General Secretary noted that while appreciating the good intentions behind these decisions, the directives governing the conduct of the Party’s elections can only be issued by the National Executive Committee

As such, all Regional Executive Committees were directed to stop issuing any directives on the conduct of parliamentary primaries unless and until they have been approved by the National Executive Committee in accordance with the Party’s Constitution.

It was also noted that any monies taken from prospective parliamentary candidates pursuant to the unauthorized directives must be refunded to them.

The National Executive Committee expects full and usual cooperation from all Executive Committees. It is important to uphold the integrity of the Party’s Constitution and ensure that the upcoming parliamentary primaries are conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

The NEC, as the highest decision-making body of the NPP, emphasized that all decisions related to party affairs, including the conduct of parliamentary primaries, must be made collectively and in accordance with the party’s constitutional provisions. The unauthorized directives were deemed as a violation of the party’s internal democratic processes and principles.

The NPP, known for its commitment to transparency and inclusiveness, has always placed great importance on conducting its internal elections in a fair and unbiased manner.

The NEC stressed that any decisions related to the upcoming parliamentary primaries should be made through proper channels, ensuring that due process is followed and the interests of all party members are duly considered.

Furthermore, the NEC requested all Regional Executive Committees and Constituency Executive Committees to disregard the unauthorized directives and refrain from implementing them. It also urged party members to remain patient as the necessary arrangements and consultations are made to ensure the smooth and transparent conduct of the parliamentary primaries in “Orphan Constituencies.”

The NPP, in its commitment to upholding the democratic values of the party, pledged to thoroughly investigate the origins of the unauthorized directives and take appropriate disciplinary action against any party member found responsible for issuing them without proper authorization.

The General Secretary concluded the letter by reiterating the NPP’s dedication to conducting free, fair, and transparent parliamentary primaries across all constituencies, including the “Orphan Constituencies.” The party remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering unity and ensuring the democratic representation of its members at all levels of governance.

The NPP’s efforts to rectify the situation and maintain the integrity of its internal processes reflect its ongoing commitment to upholding democratic values and promoting internal cohesion within the party.

As the NPP continues to address this matter, party members and stakeholders eagerly await further updates regarding the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the affected “Orphan Constituencies.”

