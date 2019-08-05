NPP US Appoints Agyekum-WallaceAs Comm’s Director

Josephine Agyekum-Wallace



The United States branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Josephine Agyekum-Wallace as its Acting Director of Communications.

It follows the exit of Kofi Tonto, the immediate past Communications Director of the branch who has now been appointed Head of Communications and Public Relations at the country’s mission (embassy) in Washington DC.

Until her appointment, Agyekum-Wallace was the only female in NPP-USA Branch as an Organizer of the Pennsylvania chapter.

Her dedication and commitment to the cause of the NPP party is considered unparalleled, with members of the branch describing her as being hard working, a dynamic team player, affable, articulate and knowledgeable in Ghana’s political issues and having in-depth understanding of political communication and management.

She comes to her new role with considerable professional and political experience and said to bring on board renewed energy as we gear towards the start of the 2020 elections and campaign related activities.

Josephine attended Yaa Asantewaa Secondary School in Kumasi and currently serves as the President of the Yaa Asantewaa Past Students Association, North America.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Madras, India and a degree in Human Resource Management from London School of Finance and Administration.

She also holds a Master of Science degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Virginia, and a Graduate Certificate in Psychology and Geriatric Case Management from University of Pennsylvania.

Josephine was once the National Chairperson for the Ghana Mine Workers Union of TUC for the Women Advisory Committee in charge of training and development and industrial relations.

Presently, she works as a Healthcare Administrator for the State of Pennsylvania and a proud mother of three.

She is expected to build an effective and robust communications directorate for the branch, with innovation and creative thinking and critical analysis in the most efficient way to drum home the achievements and the vision of the New Patriot Party’s government of Nana Akufo-Addo to every nook and cranny of the political space.

The chairperson of the branch, Obaa Yaa Frimpong, reiterated the branch’s commitment to continue empowering all its members and to diversify the leadership team as much as possible.

“It is the vision of NPP-USA to continue to lead and show the way in empowering women in the political space. We will innovate and incorporate effective and results and action oriented communications strategy to propagate our message of hope for all Ghanaians living everywhere. Josephine is a bold and competitive women and she will not disappoint”, she said.

Last year, the branch made history by electing a woman chairperson and vice chair.

This appointment reinforces the branch’s commitment towards the empowerment of women.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu