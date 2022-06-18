NPP Vets National Officers

John Boadu- General Secretary

THE NATIONAL Elections Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has begun the vetting of aspirants to various positions in the party’s upcoming National Executives Committee (NEC) elections.

The process began with the vetting of the first batch of aspirants yesterday at the party’s headquarters in Accra, which saw applicants for the National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser and Nasara Coordinator positions being vetted.

Vetting of aspirants for the National Organiser and Treasurer positions will take place today, while those gunning the Vice Chairperson positions will be held tomorrow.

The General Secretary and National Chairman aspirants will take their turn with the vetting panel led by Peter Mac Manu on Monday, June 20, 2022.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that seven individuals, namely Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Kwabena Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei Adjei, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, picked nomination forms to run for the National Chairperson position.

Ten others also picked forms to contest the National Vice Chairperson positions, whereas six others also picked forms for the General Secretary position.

The vetting committee is expected to release its report on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to enable those who will be disqualified to appeal.

The National Appeals Committee will sit on such cases between June 24 and June 25.

The party set up a nine-member elections committee under the chairmanship of Peter Mac Manu, with the Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako, as Secretary.

The committee will superintend over all the election-related processes.

The NPP National Executives Committee elections is slated for Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

BY Ebenezer K. Amponsah