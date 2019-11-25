NPP Youth Eulogizes Late Aide Of Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Kwabena Boadu

The Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have eulogized the late aide of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Kwabena Boadu.

Mr. Boadu passed about three years ago while on campaign duties with the Vice President, then running mate to opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the Upper West Region.

Sunday, November 24, 2019 marked exactly three years since he passed on and the Vice President himself took to Facebook to remember him.

But the NPP Youth Wing has instituted annual memorial lectures and youth icon awards in his honor.

According to a release issued by the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, “Kwabena was an asset to the NPP and Ghana; a trusted advisor, intelligent, passionate, calm, honest, discreet, loyal, funny, hardworking, committed and loyal.”

Today, the Youth of the NPP, in sobriety, celebrate the life of Kwabena Boadu for the sacrifices he made; the lives he impacted; and the good cause he championed, it said.

“It is on the basis of the afore going that the National Youth wing deems it prudent and imperative to, in honor of the memory of Kwabena Boadu, institute an annual: 1. Memorial Public Lectures and, 2Youth Icon Awards,” it added.

The underlining concept of the Kwabena Boadu Memorial Lectures is simply about using the principles, values and attitude that spring-boarded Kwabena Boadu to the apex of the Political horizon of the NPP at a very tender age to build an army of smart, intelligent and astute young politicians who will assume delicate positions and responsibilities in the NPP and it’s government and other organizations across the globe, the statement noted.

The Kwabena Boadu Youth Icon Awards aims at acknowledging and rewarding young political strategists and activists with promising political careers who have contributed to the progress of the Danqua, Dombo, Busia tradition” it added.

“It will reward budding talents of the tradition who have shown enormous selflessness, dedication, diligence, loyalty, honesty and sacrifice in the service to the tradition,” according to the statement.

“The maiden Kwabena Boadu Youth Icon Awards is scheduled to happen on Friday, 6th December, 2019 at the Annual National Youth Conference that will be held in the Multi Purpose Hall of the University of Development Studies (UDS), Tamale campus.”

