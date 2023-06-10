NR: 240 Youth To Be Trained In TVET

Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA) in partnership with French partners, Acting for Life, is implementing a project to help strengthen social cohesion in strategic cross-border areas (PARCS project) with funding support from the French Development Agency.

PARCS project is a three-year project aimed at training 240 young people in vocational skills in agriculture and construction in six districts in the Northern, North East, and Upper East Regions.

The project targets three priority areas: facilitating local development by expanding and diversifying the offer of training programmes, Strengthening informed local governance by offering tools to help with decision-making, and Strengthening multi-actor governance at the local level.

Executive Director of the Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), Alhaji Osman Abdel-Rahman, in an interview, indicated that the purpose of the training is to allow the youth to acquire skills to enable them to create their enterprises to be able to earn a living.

According to him, GDCA collaborated with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), MOFA, MMDAs, and Youth group associations to discuss the potentials and challenges of TVET towards youth employment and social cohesion as well as harness the support of the stakeholders in the selection, training, and especially, placement of graduands.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the project and acquire the necessary skill to be independent and self-employed.

The Deputy Director of Ghana TVET Services, Latif Abdul Aziz, urged parents to send their wards who have passion in any practical course area to the appropriate institutions to enhance the skills and passion of the ward.

He disclosed that there are 16 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the region and encouraged the youth especially to enroll in any of the institutions.

The TVET Programmes Manager for Acting for Life, Lea Pottier, was optimistic that the project beneficiaries will share their acknowledgment with their colleagues and also expand their businesses which will eventually impact society, the economy of the country, and their families.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale