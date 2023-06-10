Revealed: Bawumia Identified Himself Ghanaian At GIB Not British

In a recent news report, it has been revealed that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia did not identify himself as a British citizen while being appointed as a director of Ghana International Bank PLC in the UK.

The revelation comes after claims made on mainstream and social media that the Vice President held British citizenship, which would have violated Ghana’s constitution.

New documents have emerged confirming that Dr Bawumia has always identified himself as a Ghanaian and not British, despite previous reports to the contrary.

A Companies House form filled out by Dr Bawumia in 2006 when he was appointed GIB Director shows that his nationality is Ghanaian, and he has had no other citizenship other than that of his parents, who are both originally from Ghana.

The UK government’s website, www.gov.uk, lists Vice President Bawumia as British, but it appears to be a clerical error.

The spokesperson for the Vice President, Gideon Boako, has dismissed the claims by the main opposition NDC that Dr Bawumia holds British citizenship and has urged the public not to give them any credibility.

However, some individuals, including former Ghanaian ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley, have continued to make claims to the contrary, insisting that the vice president is considered a British citizen.

The revelation of the new documents will put an end to the controversy surrounding the Vice President’s nationality and put to rest any doubts about his allegiance to Ghana.

By Vincent Kubi