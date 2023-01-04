NSS Suspends Ashanti Region Boss For 2 Months

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Alex Opoku-Mensah is serving a two-month suspension without pay following the conclusion of an investigation into a verbal assault case involving him at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi.

A committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, was set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.

In a letter dated December 23, addressed to the Ashanti regional NSS Boss, communicating the suspension thereon said Management’s decision on the sanctions arises from a report submitted to the NSS by a Committee of Enquiry that investigated the matter.

“At its sitting on Wednesday, 21st December 2022, the Board after extensively deliberating on the Committee’s report, unanimously adopted the recommendations proffered by the Committee,” the letter read in parts.

Mr. Opoku Mensah has been asked to report to the Head Office to work under supervision after the two calendar month suspension.

The Regional NSS boss, Alex Opoku-Mensah is said to have verbally abused a nurse at the Manhyia Hospital who had a misunderstanding with his daughter (a house officer).

Below is a copy of the letter:

BY Daniel Bampoe