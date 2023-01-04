Michael Blackson Commissions Free School For Agona Nsaba Community

Ghanaian-American actor and comedian, Michael Blackson as part of his contributions to Ghanaian society, has built an ultramodern school for the people of Agona Nsaba in the Central Region where he originates from.

The facility is to offer free education in the community.

The three-storey complex is called The Michael Blackson Academy’ and it is equipped with several classrooms and other educational amenities.

Michael, 49 cut sod for the construction of the edifice in 2020. After two years, he commissioned the school for use.

“After 2 yrs it’s finally done and the kids in my village will get free education, free uniforms and free everything. The only thing they have to pay for is to pay attention to their teachers. I couldn’t have done this without my fans, every time you bought a ticket to my show you helped a kid. Thanks to the village of Nsaba Agone where my bloodline started, Thanks to my mom for following God’s plan and raising me with the fear of God,” he tweeted.

“Thanks to Liberia, Nigeria and America for raising me and Thank God for my homeland of Ghana. This is just the beginning of what I’ve always wanted to do, help unfortunate kids around the world. January 3rd you all be invited to the ribbon cutting of Michael Blackson Academy,” he added.