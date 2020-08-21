Numerous Health Infrastructure Done – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

THE New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has embarked on numerous infrastructural developments in the health sector, with contracts awarded for the construction of 429 CHPS compounds in rural communities.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who revealed this, said 243 of the CHPS compounds had been completed and commissioned for use, with 186 at various stages of completion.

According to him, 55 maternity blocks and wards were also being constructed at different health facilities across the country, adding that 36 out of the total number had been completed and 19 were at various stages of completion.

“Some of the completed projects are in communities, such as Aduman in the Afiagya Kwabre District, Frimponso in the Atiwa District, Bawku Central, Aveyime in the North Tong District, Danladi in the Nkwanta North, and many more,” he disclosed.

Speaking at the Town Hall Meeting and Results Fair on infrastructure delivery by the Akufo-Addo administration, the Vice-President said the government, in collaboration with the private sector, had delivered the first ever Infectious Disease Centre in Ghana.

He noted that the centre was constructed within 100 days and had since been commissioned for use to improve delivery of essential services at deprived and remote communities across the country, had constructed four drone centres at Omaneko in the Eastern Region, Walewale in the North East Region, Mampong in the Ashanti Region and Sefwi-Wiaso in the Western North Region, in collaboration with Zipline.

“As at the end of June 2020, 79,800 medical products had been delivered to 945 health facilities. In addition, it has delivered over 2,500. Our investment in health infrastructure is trying to respond to several challenges,” he pointed out.

He mentioned some of the challenges as how to make it easy for every community to access healthcare without having to travel miles, how to provide state-of-the-art hospital in every district to serve as a referral centre for the district, how to ensure efficient delivery of emergency services across the country, and how to leverage on technology to digitally transform healthcare delivery in Ghana.

By Ernest Kofi Adu