Nutterz Putterz Club Poised For Minigolf League Crown

On match day 4, Nutterz Putterz minigolf club has made a clear statement of their prowess.

They lead the League table of the 2019 Caesars Court Club League competition, now in its final week – Matchday 5

Nutterz Putterz have maintained the top spot on the League table with fifty (56) points; a seven (7) point lead between them and the Clubs in the 2nd & 3rd positions- Kama and Golden Putters Mini Golf Club who are both tied at 49 points.

Power and Black Putters Minigolf Clubs are occupying 4th and 5th position with (46) and (37) points respectively

Duo players Ruben minko & Olsen Mandama of Kama club both also won on the day Best Single & Doubles score prize…for the second time running

The competition is left with only six (6) Games per Club to go this Sunday, December 15, and Nutterz Putterz is likely to maintain top spot on the Table and claim the title 2019 Champion Minigolf Club.

A three-Horse race to the finish line this Sunday is expected to see who will grab the runner up position of the 2019 GMF Clubs League which will now be between KAMA, GOLDEN PUTTERS and POWER Minigolf Clubs

The climax of the competition will be the awards ceremony on December 15 at 7 pm, where after 150 Minigolf games played, the 2019 ultimate Club Winner, Runner up will be crowned with awards given as well to Clubs and players who have excelled during the past five Matchdays.

Meanwhile, the GAWMA Wheelchair Minigolf League Champion Club and players will also be crowned and on the same day.

The competition is sponsored by CAESARS COURT Ridge and is organized by the Ghana Minigolf Federation with endorsement from the Africa Minigolf Federation and World Minigolf Sport Federation.