Nyonyo Retains Volta Council of State Slot

Volta EC Boss (in blue) declaring Mr. Francis Nyonyo (In Yellow) as Winner of the election

Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of Fraga Oil has retained his position as the Volta Region’s Representative on the Council of State.

The 53-year-old petroleum magnate retained his seat after beating off competition from eight other contenders in the election held in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Of the eight, one contender; Robert Castro Mediale, also 53 years; gave Mr. Nyoyno who was the incumbent a fierce contest.

Out of the 36 votes from the electoral college made up of two assembly members drawn from each of the 18 Municipal and District Assemblies in the region who were delegates, Mr. Nyonyo secured 19 votes while Mr. Mediale of Cash Oil secured 17 votes.

The remaining contenders including the Paramount Chief of the Avatime Traditional Area, Osie Adzatekpor VII and former Hohoe MP, Dr. Bernice Grace Adiku Heloo had no votes.

After being declared winner by the Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Selormey Adukpo Dogbey, the re-elected Council of State Member, Mr. Nyonyo expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He stressed that the interest of the region will be his utmost priority.

He also pledged to work with all and sundry to promote development of the Volta region, which he described as a well-resourced region.

The Council of State is a statutory body established by Article 89 of the constitution, with the mandate to advise the President in the discharge of his duties as the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Council of State membership includes a former Chief Justice of Ghana, former Chief of Defense Staff, a former Inspector General of Police, the president of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each of the 16 Regions of Ghana and 11 appointees of the President of the Republic.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)