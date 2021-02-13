Legon Cities CEO is Oti Rep on Council of State

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Legon Cities Football Club, Richard Kings Atikpo has become the first ever Representative of the newly created Oti Region on the Council of State.

The 39-year-old businessman was elected after competing with eight others for the slot.

The election saw an electoral college comprising of two assembly members from each of the eight Municipal and District Assemblies voting for their favourite candidate.

One out of the 16 votes cast was rejected as Mr. Atikpo who runs Lemla Petroleum and Gulf Energy Limited garnered 11 votes during the election which was held at Dambai last Friday, February 12, 2021.

His closest contenders; Charles Gyato Kwabena Twentor and Barnabas Kwame Yeaboah had paltry two votes each.

The rest of the aspirants including; the Akyode Chief, Nana Obombo Sewura Lupuwura II had no votes.

After the Oti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Nuhu Mahama declared him winner , Mr Atikpo promised to establish a 2nd Division Football Club in the region to promote young talents to become global icons.

He also promised to use his office to lobby for jobs for the youth and also attract investment into the young region.

Nana Obombo Sewura Lupuwura II who spoke on behalf of the other contestants called for unity as they pursued the development of Oti region.

The Council of State is a statutory body established by Article 89 of the constitution, with the mandate to advise the President in the discharge of his duties as the President and the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Council of State membership includes a former Chief Justice of Ghana, former chief of Defense Staff, a former Inspector general of Police, the president of the National House of Chiefs, one elected representative from each of the 16 Regions of Ghana and 11 appointees of the President of the Republic.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)