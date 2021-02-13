Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Return To VGMA

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Board says it has lifted the ban imposed on Ghanaian dancehall artists, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The lifting of the ban was announced in a statement issued by CharterHouse, organizers of the annual VGMA.

According to the statement, the decision to lift the ban was taken at the inaugural meeting of the 22nd VGMA Board on the 28th of January 2021.

It would be recalled that the indefinite was imposed in 2019 following a brawl between the two top artists.

The fight in 2019 occurred during the awards ceremony of the 20th anniversary edition of VGMA.

It would be recalled that the fight broke out after Stonebwoy had just been awarded dancehall reggae artist of the year when Shatta Wale, and his crew mounted the stage.

Stonebwoy was seen openly holding a gun during the incident.

The incident posed danger to the lives of patrons at the time and both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were banned from participating in the 2020 edition of the award, paving way for Kuame Eugene to win artist of the year award in 2020.

The statement indicated that the VGMA board had agreed to admit Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale back into the awards scheme.

