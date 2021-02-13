Ghana’s Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 500

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 11 more deaths related to Covid-19 taking the toll to 505 from the previous 494.

The GHS also recorded 790 new cases of the infection bringing the active case count to 7,509.

According to the latest Covid-19 case management update, clinical recoveries from the infection stands at 66,333 with a total number of confirmed cases of 74,347.

Out of the total number of active cases, 109 patients are in severe condition while 28

others are in critical condition.

*Regional Breakdown*

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 43,497 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 13,361 cases and the Western Region with 4,223 cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,217 cases, Central Region, 2,514 cases, Volta Region, 1,228 cases and the Bono East Region, 922 cases.

The Northern Region has 802 cases, Upper East Region, 755 cases, Bono Region, 748 cases

and the Western North Region, 737 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 565 cases, Oti Region, 254 cases, Upper West Region has 254 cases, Savannah Region, 68cases and the North East Region 37 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,165.