OB Amponsah Headlines ‘Political Refugee’ Comedy Show

OB Amponsah

Lovers of stand-up comedy will this Saturday witness a comedy show dubbed ‘Political Refugee’ by one of Ghana’s most hilarious comedians, OB Amponsah.

The comedy show, which would take place at the Snap Cinemas inside the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) building in Accra, would witness performances from some selected comedians.

The comedians billed for the event are expected to put up rib-cracking performances alongside other side attractions. The show is expected to attract a large number of comedy and music fans.

OB Amponsah, who is the headline artiste for the show, has had a successful comedy career after performing at shows such as Night of Laughs, Easter Comedy Show, Lord of the Ribs, among others.

‘Political Refugee’ promises to be that one event where lovers of stand-up comedy would have a lot more to laugh and cheer about.