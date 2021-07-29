Obibini Takyi, Jayana For GEA Launch

Obibini-Takyi

This year’s edition of the annual Ghana Event Awards (GEA), which has a large following, will be launched tomorrow at the Silver Star Tower in Accra.

The launch of the event, which was instituted some years ago, is expected to attract all the stakeholders in the creative industry, event organisers as well as the media.

Ghana Event Awards is an annual awards scheme that seeks to honour and celebrate every unique indigenous event and organiser who has excelled in event management across the country.

The launch will be used to officially unveil the categories, nominees, the theme song for the event, as well as date and venue for the main awards ceremony.

It is expected to be graced by some of the personalities in the creative arts industry and the media. The event will be hosted by Noella Kharyne Yalley, radio and television presenter.

The event will witness performances from gospel artiste, Jayana, who will mount the stage alongside highlife artiste, Obibini Takyi Jnr and Iona.

Fans of Jayana, Iona and Obibini Takyi Jnr who are yet to see their energetic performances will get the chance this Friday.

Known for keeping audiences on their feet for hours, they will thrill music fans with most of their danceable songs.

Preparations for this year’s edition are already underway and the organisers are confident that this year will be bigger and better than previous events.

Ghana Event Awards 2021 is powered by Event Guide Africa and Rythmzs Africa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture, Office of Year of Return, and Ghana Tourism Authority.

It is sponsored by Adonko Next Level, Veuve Du Vernay, Nii Photographer, Lakeside Estate, Kaya Tours, Goldridge, Amadia Foundation, Asuavo Security, Kalmoni Business Group, Lesfam Company Limited, The Radio Advertising People.

By George Clifford Owusu