Obromankoma Festival Showcases Ghana In Canada

The Akuma Dance Ensemble is Canada-bound

Ghana is a land of vibrant and rich traditions, and aspects of these elements will be on show when the Obromankoma Ghana Festival 2023 comes off between November 25 and December 13 at three venues in Canada.

Organised by Africa Cultural Arts International in partnership with Twinklzmultimedia of Canada and Culture Tribes Event of USA, the festival is being touted as “an outstanding event that bridges continents and brings communities together.”

Venues billed to host the festival are Bear Creek Park, Surrey in British Colombia (November 25 and 26), Alumnae Theatre Company, Toronto in Ontario (November 30 and December 1) and Innis Town Hall, University of Toronto in Ontario (December 13).

A wide range of activities such as music and dance performances, workshops, art and craft exhibition, fashion and food stalls will form part of the scheme to enchant Canada with rhythms, colours and flavours from Ghana.

Performers confirmed by the organisers so far include Tesaa Cultural Troupe, Akuma Dance Ensemble, Nii Osabu and the Afro Boys Band, Wind Afrique Band and Adawusu Concert Band. Guest acts for the festival include Womba Africa, Ewa Brothers Band and Kofi Mante, all based in the United States.

“It is going to be a captivating celebration of Ghanaian culture. We are targeting everyone interested in encountering wonderful tastes and heritage from Ghana. We’ve been working hard towards executing a grand festival and we are on course to do that,” a member of the festival planning committee said.

The Obromankoma Ghana Festival 2023 is sponsored by Deradec Travel and Tour, Husb Enterprise Ltd, Adfat Gold Trading, Cultural Tribes Event, African Cultural Arts International, Sika Gold Mining and Investment, and Jenef.

By George Clifford Owusu