Court Throws Out Case Against MUSIGA

Bessa Simons, Acting MUSIGA President

An Accra High Court sitting on the injunction against the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) elections which was scheduled for August 8, 2023, has thrown out the case.

His Lordship Charles Gyamfi Danquah, in his ruling, struck out both the motion for injunction and the substantive case calling for the union to render its accounts before the elections.

Justice Gyamfi Danquah also awarded damages of GH¢10,000.00 against the plaintiffs, Doe Nyamadi and Fred Van Dyk.

When the case was called yesterday, the plaintiffs, through their counsel, informed the court of their decision to withdraw the case and seek an amicable solution to the matter.

However, counsel for MUSIGA, Lawyer Nanabanyin Ackon, argued that considering the negative effect that the action by the plaintiffs has had on the elections, the court must award damages against them despite their intention to discontinue the case.

This is the fifth time that litigants have dragged MUSIGA to court, thereby delaying an election that should have taken place in 2020.

From all indications, with this court case dispatched of, the union is now set to hold its elections and proceed to its long overdue biennial conference. The last conference was in Cape Coast in 2018.