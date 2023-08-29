Massive Turnout At Chale Wote Street Art Festival

A scene from the festival

Last Saturday, August 26, thousands of art lovers and partygoers trooped to the Black Star Square to view the incredible work of artists on display at the Chale Wote Street Art Festival.

Art lovers and partygoers were in for a treat as exhibitions of artwork decorated the streets, offering glimpses into the minds of the artists,with each piece narrating a tale of African ancestry.

The magnificent fashion show that went beyond just cloth and stitching was one of the day’s highlights.

Models adorned the runway wearing African and Ghanaian clothing, displaying a cultural tapestry through the weaved materials.

The festival was filled with the rhythmic pulses of dance jams, as attendees and onlookers alike gave in to the music and revelled in the joy of fellowship and movement.

Diasporans, locals, and tourists from all over the world took part in the celebrations.

The Chale Wote Street Art Festival, last Saturday, evolved from a mere gathering into a symbol of the ability of creativity to bring people together.

Each event served as a brushstroke on the canvas of memory, drawing a vivid picture of a day that embraced diversity, heritage, and the limitless joy of artistic expression.

These moments ranged from exhibitions to paintings to dance moves, runway, and bicycle flips.

King Ayisoba, a Ghanaian traditional musician and his Kologo Band delighted Chale Wote Festival attendees on Saturday night at the Black Star Square.

He impressed audience members with an exhilarating performance as he charmed fans with his creative abilities, stagecraft, and performing style.

He gave performancesof hit songs such as‘I Want to See You My Father’, ‘Wicked Leaders’, and ‘Tribe’, and got positive feedback from the audience. On stage, he truly presented a fantastic impression of himself.