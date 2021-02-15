Odeneho Kwaku Appiah Re-Elected Chairman Of NPP Chairmen In Ashanti

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, chairman of the Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP has been re-elected chairman of the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairmen Association.

At their general meeting in Kumasi over the weekend, the constituency chairmen also elected Adu Gyamfi, Bekwai constituency chairman as Vice Chairman and Emmanuel Kwame Adjei Dankwa, chairman of Atwima-Kwanwoma constituency, as the Secretary.

Other executives elected were Dominic Bosompim, chairman for Odotobiri, Organizer, Oduro Frimpong, chairman for Atwima Nwabiagya South constituency, treasurer.

George Kofi Agyei, chairman for Nhyiaeso constituency and Sampson Agyei of Asante Akim North constituency, were appointed by the new executive to serve as advisors.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, speaking after the elections thanked members of the association for the confidence reposed in him and other executive members.

He pledged to reposition the association and work hard with all members to strengthen the party to sustain its position as the stronghold of the NPP in the country.

GNA