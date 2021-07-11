Odumase Krobo Assembly PM Is Dead

The Presiding Member of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, Benjamin Awuley Mensah has passed on after a short illness Sunday afternoon.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Simeon Kwaku Tetteh, who confirmed the sad news to DGN Online said, the late PM felt sick some days ago and was confirmed dead on Sunday afternoon.

He explained that his death has been a shock to him and the Municipality as a whole since he was one of the Development Instructor in the Assembly.

He said the family will meet on Monday and decide on the next line of action.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase – Krobo