Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong Divided Over Gospel & Secular Artistes Collaboration

Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong

Gospel songstress, Ohemaa Mercy, is saying she will only collaborate with a secular musician if she comes to terms with the person’s lifestyle.

According to the ‘Oti Mi Mu’ hitmaker, the secular musician’s lifestyle must be pleasing to God to facilitate their collaboration.

“I think it’s the lifestyle. I have lots of friends that are secular musicians. But I’ll select them because I will love to be with positive people that have a lifestyle that speaks volumes. And so if I will choose anyone, specifically secular musicians, it is the lifestyle that will draw me to do it,” she told Rebecca Darko on JoyNews’ E Vibes.

However, her colleague gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, was quoted last week for saying something entirely different. He said he “finds nothing wrong at all with gospel acts collaborating with secular acts.”

“The fact is that in the Bible Jesus told us that we should go out to those who haven’t seen the light if we believe we have seen the light we should let them also see the light. If they are in the world we are supposed to bring them back to God,” he reportedly said.

His statement is to some extent a deviation from that of Ohemaa as he seemed to be suggesting that God’s people should rather be welcoming to everyone irrespective of their lifestyle. That way they can help change people for good.

By Francis Addo