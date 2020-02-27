Okada Man Murdered Before Wedding

An ‘Okada’ man, aged 28, has been murdered weeks away from his planned wedding with his girlfriend.

Michael Bacha was killed in cold blood by yet-to-be identified persons at Gomoa Akotsi, near Buduburam in the Central Region.

His assailants robbed him before stabbing him to death, the incident having taken place last week Wednesday on the Gomoa Akotsi and Akraman road in the Gomoa East District.

Witnesses who spoke to Adom News said the killers hired the rider and requested that they be transported to Gomoa Akraman, but upon reaching a section of the road, they pulled him into a nearby bush and stabbed him multiple times after which they robbed him of his money along with his motorbike.

The deceased’s fiancée, Agnes Tawiah, unable to hold back her tears, asked why some could commit such a crime.

She said the last time she spoke to him was on last week Tuesday.

“The last time I spoke to him was at 8 am, since then I have tried his line several times but to no avail; I was just informed of his demise this morning. We were going to get married just this Easter, how can people be this wicked?” she cried.

The Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has begun investigations into the murder.