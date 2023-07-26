Okraku-Mantey For Joy FM Showbiz Roundtable

Mark Okraku-Mantey

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, will be speaking at the third edition of Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable slated for July 29, 2023.

The programme, which will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, will have the Deputy Minister speak to the issue of sponsorship within the creative space.

Okraku-Mantey has decades of experience in the entertainment and media industries after serving in various capacities as a radio DJ, programmes manager, executive music producer, event organiser and content creator.

Themed “Securing sponsorship for events and creative content,” the programme will also have a panel comprising Baba Sadiq – Founder of 3Music TV and WILDALAND Fest, Latif Abubakar – Playwright & CEO of Globe Productions, Regina Ofori – Brand Director & Consummate Marketer, Ivan Quashigah – Film Maker, Creative Director & Founder of Farmhouse Productions, and Kobina Atta-Bedu, Procurement Expert and Management Consultant.

The keynote speakers are playwright and author Uncle Ebo Whyte and Bright Ladzekpo, CEO at PH Media Ghana Ltd.

Showbiz Roundtable seeks to understand how creative people can get sponsorships from corporate institutions and entities for their content and events.

There will be an opportunity to shed light on what both Corporate Ghana and the creative industry stakeholders require of each other with regards to sponsorship.

The Showbiz Roundtable will also spot the challenges faced by both parties in the sponsorship chain.

Showbiz Roundtable is a Joy FM initiative held periodically to engage players of the tourism, culture and creative industries on thought-leadership conversations about the sector.

The third edition of the programme will be moderated by the host of Showbiz A-Z, Kwame Dadzie.

Showbiz Roundtable is powered by Showbiz A-Z and supported by Joy Entertainment.