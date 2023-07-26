Miracle Land Lift Soccer For Dreamers Cup

Captain of the side (R) receiving his prize from the organisers

Miracle Land FC U-17 demonstrated brilliance to win the second edition of the Soccer for Dreamers tournament at Winton Wembley Park in Awutu in the Central Region.

Arranged by a US-based non-profit organisation, Soccer for Dreamers, it brought together four clubs comprising Young Juventus, Senya Wonders, Gomoa Sports for Change and Awutu Winton Senior High School (WINSEC).

Miracle Land FC prevailed over Awutu-based Young Juventus, defeating them 1-0 with Blasim El Shaddai grabbing the only goal in the final minutes of the second half heading to the finals.

The second game saw WINSEC defeating Senya Wonders 2-0 to book a place in the finals, where they lost 1-0 to Miracle Land FC with a first-half strike from Emmanuel Mensah.

WINSEC’s Emmanuel Effah was adjudged the best player of the tournament; his teammate, Darko, went home with the top scorer’s trophy, with Wilberforce Mensah of Miracle Land picking the best goalkeeper trophy.

All four participating teams received jerseys, boots, balls, shin guards, and gloves, among others.

From The Sports Desk