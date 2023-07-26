MTN Ashantifest Pits Ejisu Against Santasi

An action from one of the clashes

The 2023 MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta has lived to its billing – pitting Ejisu against Santasi for the finals this Sunday.

Ejisu won the first semi-final clash 5-4 in a decisive shoot out after a pulsating 1-1 draw against Kwadaso at the Dichemso Otumfuo Park.

Interestingly, the second semi-final also ended in a 3-3 drawn game between Dechemso and Santasi, with the latter emerging tops with a 4-3 win on penalties.

Preceding the expected uncompromising finals is the game between Dechemso and Kwadaso on Sunday.

At stake for the winners and some individuals are special prizes and goodies from sponsors, MTN Ghana.

The top scorers of the MTN Ashantifest Football Fiesta 2023 so far are: Emmanuel Owusu Boakye – 7 (Kwadaso),

Richmond Antwi – 6 (Atonso), Ramos – 3 (Dechemso), Alhassan Chibsah – 2 (Santasi), Tahiru Awudu – 2 (Ejisu), Lizarazu – 2 (Dechemso), George Kwame Agyemang – 2 (Kwadaso), Charles Camara Gyamfi – 2 (Santasi), Albert Yeboah ‘Dybala’ – 2 (Dechemso)

From The Sports Desk