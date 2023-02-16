Okudzeto Ablakwa In Hot Waters Over Unpaid Taxes… Dragged To GRA

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

A Pressure group identified as Movement For Justice Ghana has petitioned the Registrar of Companies and the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to investigate, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over an unregistered company and unpaid taxes.

A statement cited by DGN Online from the Group, among others, is requesting the Ghana Revenue Authority to provide information on the tax returns made by Mr. Ablakwa on a company he allegedly solely owned “Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Ltd.

The company is said to be owned exclusively by Mr. Ablakwa which the Group says is neither registered with the GRA nor paid any taxes since its incorporation in 2021.

The Group also wants the Authority to investigate Mr. Ablakwa over the source of some GHC500,00 he allegedly paid in cash as consideration for his shares in the Company (Volta Klenam Farms and Industries Limited) when he incorporated the Company, as well as any taxes that he paid on the transaction.

The Group has also raised a query concerning another company in which Mr. Ablakwah is interested: Savvi Solutions. According to the letters filed, the Company, owned by Mr. Ablakwah and his wife, Nuhela Seidu, has defaulted in paying taxes.

Meanwhile, attempts to get reactions from Mr. Ablakwa on the matter proved futile.

However, a close source to the Member of Parliament has confirmed the MP was made aware of the Group’s intent sometime last week.

The source explained that, while Mr. Ablakwah agrees in principle with the ethos of the Group, he believes the current probe is a retaliatory intrusion into his private life.

Ablakwa currently stays at the plush Airport Hills in addition to other properties dotted across the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe