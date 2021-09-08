‘Okudzeto Lied About Presidential Jet’

The Falcon aircraft

The MP for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been challenged over the recent remarks he made about the presidential jet by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The MP and the Speaker of Parliament flew by the Falcon aircraft to the Nigerian capital, Abuja, on July 6, 2021 for an official engagement.

“The aircraft returned to pick them for the return trip to Accra on the 11thyet the MP was on air with Nana Akomea saying that the jet must be used by only the President for security reasons,” he said.

Considering the cost involved in flying the presidential jetto and from Abuja, he said,“Okudzeto could have flown by any of the private commercial airlines and save the country money.”

During the said programme, Kofi Aboagye said the MP made remarks which showed that he was not sufficiently informed about the subject he was speaking on.

“For the information of Okudzeto, the aircraft has three engines but when one of these develops a fault the aircraft must make an emergency landing at the nearest airport,” he said.

He recalled how one day while in Washington one of the three engines developed a fault fifteen minutes into the flight and the aircraft had to make a number of circles to burn out fuel before making an emergency landing.

The Falcon takes a maximum of 14 passengers including a five-man crew for internal flights. For long haul however the maximum number is eight.

He added, “he should not delve into matters he is not sufficiently informed about.

“Okudzeto should get his facts right before speaking on such matters. Mali, Chad, Nigeria and others have presidential jets. Apart from Nigeria, Ghana is richer than the others yet they own such aircraft for presidential trips.

The issue of the acquisition of a new presidential aircraft has become a favourite of the opposition NDC as the party’s leadership seeks to shoot down the proposal.

All manner of arguments and propaganda have been put forth in a bid to court public opprobrium for the acquisition.