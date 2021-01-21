Okyeame Kwame Drops ‘Yeeko’ Featuring Kuami Eugene

Okyeame Kwame

Hiplife/highlife artiste Kwame Nsiah-Appau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, has released a new single titled Yeeko featuring award-winning musician Kuami Eugene.

The new song is the first of Okyeame’s other singles he will be coming out with in the course of the year.

Produced by Kuami Eugene, the danceable piece is currently making waves on the local music charts.

The video for the song, which was shot in Okyeame Kwame’s house, features his family and other crew members, and was produced by Okyeame Kwame’s wife, Annica Nsiah-Appau.

In his new song produced by Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame talks about the struggles people go through on a daily basis to make ends meet.

Critics have described the new single as a very good song that will surely shoot Okyeame Kuame’s image to another level.

Currently, the song is making waves on all the social media platforms and it is available for download.

Okyeame Kwame, who is credited with a number of hit singles, is among a few of the talented artistes in Ghana making impact on the local music scene.

Already, some disc jockeys (DJs) who have listened to the song opined that given the required promotion, Yeeko could become one of the hit songs on the local music scene.

They have thus, voted a huge thumbs-up for Okyeame Kwame and Kuami Eugene for their collaboration and artistic creativity.

Also known as the Rap Doctor, Okyeame Kwame was a member of Ghanaian rap duo, Akyeame.

Some of his hit songs are Anaa, Hello Maame, Opabeni, Ghana Mmaa, Woani So Anaa, Tutu, Mmre, Mate Ahwe Ne Do Mu, Odo Wo Owuo Akyi a, Te m’ase, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu