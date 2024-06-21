Okyeame Kwame Honours Otumfuo With ‘No Competition’ Video

Okyeame Kwame

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has dedicated his new video ‘No Competition’ to the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

According to him, Otumfuo’s relevance and contribution to national development and becoming an instrument for social cohesion over the period is worth commending.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei TuTu II, on May 12, 2024 celebrated his 25th anniversary of ascending to the throne as Asantehene of Asanteman in grand style.

The ‘No Competition’ video highlights the rich Ghanaian culture, by displaying the chieftaincy institution.

It further highlights the variety of traditional garments, Kente cloth, intricate Adinkra symbols, exquisitely designed African prints, beads and accessories among others.

Okyeame Kwame disclosed that being aware of the social norms, faux pas, religions, languages, and dress codes of a given culture, helps one to know what to do and what not to do at a particular time.

He called on parents to instill in their children cultural identities to regulate their lifestyles.

The video also portrays Okyeame Kwame’s knack for promoting Ghana’s rich cultural heritage. It featured one of Ghana’s finest, Kuami Eugene, who doubled as the producer of the song.

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, Entertainment journalist, Edem Mensah-Tsotorme, Nana Obokese Ampah I, Regent of Moree and Apagyahen of Asebu Traditional Area and many others also featured in the video.