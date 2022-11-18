Okyeman Chiefs Storm Parliament In Support Of Ken Ofori-Atta

Some Chiefs from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area in the Eastern Region led by the Okyenhemaa, Nana Dokua on Friday stormed Parliament, to witness the sitting of the ad-hoc committee investigating allegations raised in the Vote of Censure Motion against Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta .

The chiefs led by Okyenhemaa dressed in their finest kente clothes stormed the Parliament House to show support for the Finance Minister.

Mr. Ofori-Atta is currently before the committee to defend himself on allegations leveled against him.

At least 18 documents were submitted for consideration by the committee as part of the evidence in the minority’s censure motion case.

Ahead of the first sitting, the Finance Minister through his lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko had written to demand all documents the minority will be relying on their motion for his removal.

This was followed by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) appearing before the committee on Thursday.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Ranking Member Cassiel Ato Forson on Tuesday, November 15, gave evidence as raised in the Vote of Censure Motion.

The Minority raised seven issues on which they are seeking Parliament to pass the vote of censure on Ken Ofori-Atta by Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution.

BY Daniel Bampoe