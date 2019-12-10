Okyenhene Supports Sanitation Minister

The minister and her deputy with the Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to keep up her hard work towards improving the sanitation situation in the country.

He said the country cannot develop in filth and, therefore, there was the need for all Ghanaians to support the efforts of the government in the national sanitation campaign, adding “it is our collective responsibility to achieve progress.”

The Okyenhene stated this when the Minister for Sanitation, her deputy, Michael Gyato, and a team of officials from the ministry paid a courtesy call on him at his palace at Kyebi in the Eastern Region on Sunday .

The minister and her entourage were on their way to the Ashanti Region to begin a three-day official working visit in Kumasi.

The Okyenhene said the country’s tourism industry cannot thrive if Ghana is not clean.

He called for strong sanctions to be meted out to people who litter and violate the sanitation by-laws and reiterated the need to consolidate the development agenda of the country.

He said as part of activities earmarked to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his enstoolement as the Okyenhene, the traditional authorities have decided to plant 25 million trees in the next five years and also play a key role in greening the country.

He said it was time the government considered the employment of what he called ‘Sanitation Brigades’ to enforce the sanitation by-laws

He commended the government for the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ programme initiated to promote the development of the country.

The minister praised the Okyenhene for his leadership which has brought a lot of developments.

She said following the request made by the Okyenhene, the Ghana Water Company would in the near future open an office in the town. She lauded Okyenhene’s interest in protecting the country’s water resources and the environment.

She also commended him for the 20 years of his leadership and wished him good health and long life.

On behalf of the ministry, the minister presented various items to the Traditional Council. These included 100 pieces of litter bins, 100 boxes of bottled water, drinks and other assorted items.

The peak of the 20th anniversary celebration comes off in a week’s time with a grand durbar.

BY Melvin Tarlue