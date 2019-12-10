header ad banner
Okyenhene Supports Sanitation Minister

December 10, 2019

The minister and her deputy with the Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has urged the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to keep up her hard work towards improving the sanitation situation in the country.

He said the  country cannot  develop in filth  and,  therefore,  there was the need for all Ghanaians  to  support  the efforts of the  government  in the national sanitation campaign, adding “it is our collective responsibility to achieve progress.”

The Okyenhene stated  this  when  the Minister for  Sanitation, her deputy, Michael Gyato,  and a team of officials  from  the ministry  paid  a courtesy  call on him  at his palace at Kyebi  in the Eastern  Region on Sunday .

The minister and her entourage were on their way to the Ashanti Region to begin a three-day official working visit in Kumasi.

The Okyenhene said the country’s tourism industry cannot thrive if Ghana is not clean.

He called for strong sanctions to be meted out to people who litter and violate the sanitation by-laws and reiterated the need to consolidate the development agenda of the country.

He said  as part of  activities  earmarked  to celebrate  the  20th  anniversary  of his enstoolement  as the Okyenhene,  the traditional  authorities  have  decided  to plant 25 million  trees in the next five years  and also  play a key role in  greening the country.

He said it was time the government considered the employment of what he called ‘Sanitation Brigades’ to enforce the sanitation by-laws

He commended the government for the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ programme initiated to promote the development of the country.

The minister  praised  the Okyenhene  for his  leadership  which  has brought  a lot of  developments.

She said following the request made by the Okyenhene, the Ghana Water Company would in the near future open an office in the town. She lauded Okyenhene’s interest in protecting the country’s water resources and the environment.

She also commended him for the 20 years of his leadership and wished him good health and long life.

On behalf of the ministry, the minister presented various items to the Traditional Council. These included 100 pieces of litter bins, 100 boxes of bottled water, drinks and other assorted items.

The peak of the 20th anniversary celebration comes off in a week’s time with a grand durbar.

BY Melvin Tarlue

