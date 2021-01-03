One Killed, 10 Injured In Suhum – Apeatu Car Crash

At least 10 passengers have sustained injuries and one other dead after the vehicle they traveling in got involved in a crash.

They were onboard of a Sprinter Bus from Accra to Kumasi when the crash occurred at Apeatu near Suhum on the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

A male passenger by name Isaac Gyekye, 48, died on the spot on Sunday evening, January 3, 2021.

His body has since been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The injured passengers including the driver were rushed to the above-mentioned hospital for treatment.

According to Police report, the driver, Jeffrey Addai, aged 33, was driving a Dodge Sprinter bus with registration number GB 2296-20 enroute from Accra to Kumasi with passengers onboard.

On reaching a section of the road at Apeatu near Suhum, the bus driver claimed one of his car tyre got burst whilst the vehicle was in motion.

In the process, according to him, he lost control of the steering wheel and the vehicle somersaulted.

The crash vehicle was towed to the Police station.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Apeatu