One Killed, Several Houses Burnt In Wenchiki Chieftaincy Dispute

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that one person have been reportedly shot dead in a Chieftaincy clash between two Anufor (Chakossi) factions in Wenchike in the Chereponi district of the North East region.

The deceased, one Aziz Hamidu, was shot dead.

Four other persons including a military personnel were shot with various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Chereponi hospital.

DGN Online gathered that several houses have been burnt into ashes in the Chieftaincy clash.

The Chief of Wenchiki in the Chereponi Traditional Area, Abubakari Awufor, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online disclosed that the Chieftaincy clash is as a result of an enskinment of a Subchief of a community called Nyagbad in the Wenchiki community.

“We were doing the enskinment when our rivals started firing into the crowd and our men also retaliated and some of their people were shot and the security took the bodies to Chereponi. Some houses have been burnt as well and as we speak there’s a dead body in front of my palace now.”

The Wenchiki Chief however called on the authorities to beef up security in the community.

“ They are still firing and as we are speaking now there’s no security here because they carried a dead body to Chereponi and they are not back yet.”

Deputy Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Imoro Nashurideen told DGN Online that one person has died with three other persons sustaining various injuries.

“I can confirm to you that I have seen one dead body and three other injured persons but we are told that there are other three dead bodies at wenchiki but they have not recorded it yet at the hospital. A community called Sakoo has been burnt down completely and some parts of Wenchiki have been burnt as well.”

He indicated that until the situation is calmed they cannot go to the community to ascertain the extent of damage as a result of the Chieftaincy dispute in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wenchiki