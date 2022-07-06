‘Operation Boafo’ Saves Teshie Residents In Flood-Prone Areas

The Ghana Army has continued with activities under Operation Boafo – a search and rescue operation, activated by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), to assist civil authorities, including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), as a result of heavy downpour being experienced in southern Ghana.

Some residential areas of Ghana’s capital, yesterday experienced flooding, thus necessitating troops from GA’s Southern Command to collaborate with NADMO, and attend to distress calls from affected areas like Tseaddo and A-Life, in the Krowor and Ledzokuku areas.

Since the commencement of the major raining season in southern Ghana, GAF troops from the Army, Navy and Air Force, have combined efforts to save lives and property in areas such as Osu, Central Business District of Accra, Kaneshie, Nungua Barrier, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Odorkor, in the Greater Accra Region and Elmina, Jukwa, Twifo-Praso, in the Central Region.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey