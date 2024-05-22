OSP Findings On Kumbungu ‘Ghost’ School Bogus- Ras Mubarak

Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu in the Northern Region, Ras Mohammed Mubarak, has raised objections to the findings of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding a payroll audit conducted in conjunction with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

The report unveiled discrepancies, including the alleged non-existence of DA Primary School in the Kumbungu District of the Ghana Education Service.

In the investigative report, it was detailed that the school in question was represented as staffed, with individuals receiving monthly salaries despite the school being labeled as non-existent.

The inclusion of fictitious staff on the government payroll system raised concerns about the accuracy and integrity of the data being processed.

Responding to this aspect of the report, Ras Mubarak took to his Facebook page to express dismay, labeling the findings as “very bizarre” and disputing the claims made by the OSP. Mubarak clarified that the Kumbungu D/A primary school has been operational for several decades, featuring existing infrastructure that he himself has interacted with over the years.

Contrary to the report’s assertion that the school did not exist, Mubarak emphasized his personal involvement with the educational institution, citing donations of books and learning materials dating back to 2015.

He further highlighted his continued engagement and support for the school during his tenure as a Member of Parliament for the constituency, underlining his direct connection to the alleged non-fictitious entity.

The divergence between the Special Prosecutor’s findings and Ras Mubarak’s personal knowledge has sparked controversy and calls into question the rigor of the investigation conducted by the OSP and CAGD.

As differing narratives emerge concerning the status of the Kumbungu D/A primary school, further scrutiny and clarification may be required to reconcile the conflicting accounts presented by both parties.

By Vincent Kubi