Otto Addo Attends CAF Symposium

Otto Addo

The CAF Africa Cup of Nations Coaches Symposium is set to take place in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, tomorrow and Friday.

This event is particularly significant as it will feature an in-depth discussion on the legacy of the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, widely regarded as the best AFCON in the tournament’s history.

The symposium will bring together 50 coaches from CAF’s Member Associations, offering a platform for exchanging ideas, experiences, and strategies.

Among the esteemed attendees are AFCON-winning coach Emerse Fae and Jose Peseiro, alongside Ghana’s coach Otto Addo.

This gathering presents a remarkable opportunity for Addo to learn from some of the most accomplished coaches in Africa and to contribute his own insights.

The two-day event will kick off with a legacy-focused discussion led by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, along with Ivorian government officials and Fédération Ivoirienne de Football (FIF) President Yacine Idriss Diallo.

They will underscore the enduring impact of African football on the global stage.

For Ghana’s coach, the symposium is more than just a learning experience; it is a critical resource as he continues to lead the Black Stars in the ongoing 2025 AFCON and FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifications.