Otto Addo Touch Down In Ghana Ahead Of Madagascar And CAR Game

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has arrived in Ghana to lead the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and four-nation tournament next month.

Otto Addo arrived on Friday, May 27, 2022 and will depart for Cape Coast with his technical staff for Ghana’s first game of the AFCON qualifying series against Madagascar on June 1.

Otto Addo will be hoping for more success after leading the Black Stars to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The game against Madagascar will be his third in charge of the Black Stars and will be hoping to extend his unbeaten run as national team head coach.

Ghana will hold its first training session on May 28 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, before the game on June 1.