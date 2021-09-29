Otumfuo Lauds British Support For Ghana

THE ASANTEHENE, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has lauded the government and people of Great Britain for their continuous support toward the accelerated development of Ghana.

According to the Otumfuo, Great Britain has been a constant and loyal friend of the people of the Asante Kingdom and Ghana in general, therefore, they deserved (Britain) to be applauded for their efforts.

Otumfuo was speaking when the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

“Ghana and Asante Kingdom’s relationship with the Great Britain has over the years been strong, cordial and healthy and I am also looking forward for the relationship to be deepened.

“The British government has always supported Ghana economically and in various aspects such as education, health, trade, tourism and several others, and they continue to support us,” Otumfuo said.

The Asantehene, however, appealed to Great Britain to continue to assist Ghana in various ways so that the country would be able to realise its ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda and better the lives of the people.

“The relationship between our two sister countries has been cordial and win-win for us all so far, but I feel Great Britain can do more for Ghana to help expedite our developmental aspirations,” he emphasised.

The High Commissioner, who was accompanied by some top officials of the British High Commission, was at the Manhyia Palace to officially introduce herself to the monarch as she begins her tenure as British High Commissioner.

The High Commissioner said Great Britain and the Asante Kingdom and to a large extent, Ghana, have a long and cordial relationship, and she is committed to working assiduously to help deepen the relationship.

She mentioned some of the projects that the British government has undertaken in the Ashanti Region in recent times, adding Britain has Asanteman and Ghana at heart.

She particularly mentioned the modern Kejetia Market project, the ongoing Kumasi International Airport project and other projects in the health and educational sectors, saying, “I want to strengthen Britain and Ghana relations.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi