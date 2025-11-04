Over 30 Drivers Nabbed For Overcharging At Night

A passenger being interviewed

A special security taskforce of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has arrested 30 commercial drivers at Santasi for allegedly charging unapproved transport fares at night.

The operation, which involved police, military, and KMA officers, was carried out following several complaints from passengers over persistent fare hikes on the Santasi–Ahenema Kokobeng route.

The approved fare for the stretch is GH¢3, but the arrested drivers were reportedly charging as much as GH¢10, taking advantage of the night hours to exploit passengers.

Leader of the taskforce, Sergeant Sampson Dadzie, disclosed to the DAILY GUIDE that all the culprits will be arraigned before court for prosecution.

He said the exercise formed part of the KMA’s efforts to ensure sanity and discipline in the transport sector within the metropolis.

Some passengers expressed relief over the intervention, describing the move as timely and commendable.

“They always overcharge us at night because there are fewer vehicles. Sometimes we pay whatever they ask just to get home,” a stranded passenger lamented.

The KMA has assured the public that similar operations will continue across Kumasi to clamp down on drivers who flout approved fare regulations.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi