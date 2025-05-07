Over GH¢900m Lost In Adum Fire Outbreak – Minister

Dr. Frank Amoakohene (3rd left) with some fire officers

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has revealed that over GH¢900 million in startup capital alone was lost during the Adum Bluelight fire outbreak that occurred on March 21, 2025.

The fire significantly damaged multiple shops, with the blaze reportedly starting in a two-storey building near Hello FM. The fire quickly spread, causing extensive damage to businesses in the area. Eyewitnesses suggested the fire may have originated from a flickering electricity pole.

While firefighters eventually arrived at the scene, they reportedly faced difficulties in containing the blaze.

The unfortunate incident has since displaced over 2,000 traders, with many losing their capital.

The Ashanti Regional Minister made this revelation when he joined the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to observe the International Firefighters Day at Atonsu on Monday, May 5, 2025.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Amoakohene continued that other landmark fire incidents have also caused havoc in the region, particularly the one at Konongo, which claimed properties worth GH¢10 million.

However, he appreciated the fire officers for their commitment to protecting lives and properties, pledging government’s support to the fire officers, to help them work effectively.

Dr. Amoakohene, in his address, revealed that most of the fire tenders that were out of commission have been fixed.

The government, he said, was working on getting sophisticated equipment for the fire officers to help them execute their duties effectively.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi