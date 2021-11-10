Owusu Bempah Rearrested, Granted GHc100,000 Bail

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been granted a GHc100,000 bail by an Accra Circuit Court after he appeared before it on charges of threat of death.

The clergyman was provisionally discharged by another circuit court after the prosecution withdrew the charges that he and two of his church members were facing before the court.

Rev. Bempah together and six others have now been charged with 11 counts of the threat of death against Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

He is before the court together with Mensah Ofori, Bright Berchie, Kwabena Nyarko, Nana Acheampong, Nana Brown, and Kwame Amoh.

They all pleaded not guilty to the 11 counts and their lawyer, Gary Nimako Marfo prayed the court to grant them bail pending the trial.

He said all the accused persons have permanent places of abode and will not in any way hinder police investigations.

The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey did not oppose the bail application but opposed the application for a self-recognizance bail prayed by the lawyer for Owusu Bempah.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah granted the accused person bail of GHc100,000 each with two sureties each.

The case was adjourned to December 14.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak