Palm Wine Tapper Kills Wife, Son

Residents of Kokufu, a farming community near Nkaseim in the Asutifi South District of Ahafo Region yesterday had a rude shock when a 46 year old palm wine tapper, Kwame Acheampong allegedly killed his wife, Akua Safia for being unfaithful to him.

Kwame also did not spare his one year old son, Kwabena Seidu whom he slashed his throat, killing him instantly.

The suspect is said to be currently on admission at Goaso Government Hospital after community members vent their spleen on him and almost lynched him.

Bodies of the wife and son have been conveyed at the same hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Goaso District Police Commander, ASP Richard Homuvo who confirmed the sad news said the suspect has been telling investigators his wife has been cheating on him so wanted to teach her a bitter lesson.

ASP Homuvo said the incident happened on Sunday at about 6:20 am, saying “when police heard about the incident, we dispatched our officers to the scene and found Akua Safia, 30, in a pool of blood and the body had been inflicted with severe machete wounds,” adding “the son, Seidu Kwebena’s throat had been slashed.”

He described the incident as ‘callous’ and said they were determined to get to the bottom of the matter and said the suspect is currently on admission under police guard.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Nkaseim