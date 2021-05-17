Paris Summit on Africa: Sudan Gets $1.5bn Loan

President Emmanuel Macron

The French Government has offered Sudan a $1.5 billion loan.

The money is to help Sudan pay its arrears to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

French President, President Emmanuel Macron will be hosting a summit of African leaders on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The summit aims to among other things, seek support for Sudan’s transitional government.

Former president Omar al-Bashir ruled Sudan for three decades until he was overthrown by the army in 2019.

Sudan is reportedly facing sharp economic crisis.

The economic crisis is believed to have been made worse by the novel coronavirus.

By Melvin Tarlue