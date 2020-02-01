Parliament Approves Increment In Passport Fees

Ghana Passport

Parliament has approved an upward review of passport fees and other services provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

A news release issued by the ministry on Thursday said the new fees would take effect from today, February 1, 2020.

Fees Breakdown

With the current approval, ordinary passport which used to be GH¢50 for 32 pages will now cost GH¢100, while the 48-page passport will be processed at GH¢150.

The fee for expedited service of the 32 pages is now pegged at GH¢150 instead of GH¢100, while 48-page booklet at expedited service is now GH¢200.

Document Attestation

The old fee of GH¢25 for attestation of legal documents has been adjusted to GH¢37.50, while travel certificate fee has been increased from GH¢25 to GH¢37.50.

The ministry has indicated that the 48-page passport booklet will take effect from today.

By Melvin Tarlue