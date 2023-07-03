Parliament Gears Up For Budget Review July 27

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present his mid-year budget to Parliament on July 27 after securing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal for the country.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, disclosed this in Parliament yesterday, while presenting the explanation memorandum on the Business Statement for the Fifth Week ending Friday July 7, 2023.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the 2023 mid-year budget statement would aim to rein in spending after the country overshot its budget deficit target.

Already, the government has taken an economic and fiscal stance to tackle the fiscal challenges that led to the deficit overrun, and the expectation is that the country will not experience those slippages going into 2024.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House