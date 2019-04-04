Parliament Saves Law Students On Mass Failure

PParliament has recommended to the Ghana School of Law (GSL) and General Legal Council (GLC) to immediately reduce the re-marking fee for New Professional Law Course Examinations at GSL from GH₵3,000 to GH₵500.

Parliament’s recommendation followed a petition to parliament by students of the Ghana School of Law on March 5, 2019 for the legislature to intervene in the new guidelines bordering on conduct and marking of their Professional Law Course Examinations, which have resulted in mass failure of students.

For instance in the 2017/2018 academic year, out of the 525 students, who sat for the examinations, only 64 students passed while 117 students were referred in some subjects, with 284 completely failing the exams

The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, which was tasked to look at the petition, also recommended that all marking schemes and examiners’ reports should be made available to students and lecturers of the GSL.

It also called for re-opening the period for remarking to enable the students who could not apply for the remarking to do so.

Parliament also asked the Independent Examination Committee set up by the GLC to conduct the professional exams to consider holding supplementary examinations for all referred candidates in the 2018 Professional Law Course Examinations in a timely manner to ensure that successful candidates are enrolled in this year.

“The Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has planned to engage all stakeholders in the legal education sector to consider the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which has been laid in the House and currently before the Committee,” said chairman for the committee, Ben Abdallah Banda.

Some of the MPs called for the total scrapping of the re-marking fee.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Binduri, Dr Robert Kuganab-Lem, could not fathom why a student who scored 25% in a subject and called for remarking was later awarded the mark of 70% which presents a troubling trend.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also called for the review the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-Call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2355) and asked the Attorney-General to liaise with the General Legal Council to do the necessary consultations to review LI 2355.

Parliament Saves Law Students On Mass Failure

By Thomas Fosu Jnr

Parliament has recommended to the Ghana School of Law (GSL) and General Legal Council (GLC) to immediately reduce the re-marking fee for New Professional Law Course Examinations at GSL from GH₵3,000 to GH₵500.

Parliament’s recommendation followed a petition to parliament by students of the Ghana School of Law on March 5, 2019 for the legislature to intervene in the new guidelines bordering on conduct and marking of their Professional Law Course Examinations, which have resulted in mass failure of students.

For instance in the 2017/2018 academic year, out of the 525 students, who sat for the examinations, only 64 students passed while 117 students were referred in some subjects, with 284 completely failing the exams

The Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, which was tasked to look at the petition, also recommended that all marking schemes and examiners’ reports should be made available to students and lecturers of the GSL.

It also called for re-opening the period for remarking to enable the students who could not apply for the remarking to do so.

Parliament also asked the Independent Examination Committee set up by the GLC to conduct the professional exams to consider holding supplementary examinations for all referred candidates in the 2018 Professional Law Course Examinations in a timely manner to ensure that successful candidates are enrolled in this year.

“The Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has planned to engage all stakeholders in the legal education sector to consider the Legal Profession (Amendment) Bill, 2018, which has been laid in the House and currently before the Committee,” said chairman for the committee, Ben Abdallah Banda.

Some of the MPs called for the total scrapping of the re-marking fee.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Binduri, Dr Robert Kuganab-Lem, could not fathom why a student who scored 25% in a subject and called for remarking was later awarded the mark of 70% which presents a troubling trend.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also called for the review the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-Call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2355) and asked the Attorney-General to liaise with the General Legal Council to do the necessary consultations to review LI 2355.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr