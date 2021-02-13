Thomas Partey

The Arsenal Head Coach, Mikel Arteta, has revealed that Thomas Partey is frustrated after suffering several injuries in his first season at the club.

Partey was taken off in Arsenal’s match against Aston Villa and it was his fourth injury at the club this season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the side’s clash against Leeds, Arteta revealed that the player was doing everything to return.

“It is a difficult one, he felt something during the game & we didn’t think it was too bad but after the scan, it looked a little bit worse. He won’t be available against Leeds and we would see how it evolves in the next two days but it is a muscular issue,” Arteta stated.

“He was devastated, we were all devastated because we know the importance of Thomas and we haven’t had him in three games consecutively since we signed him. I think he has only played 90 minutes once since he came back from injury.

“It is a big blow for us but he is adapting to the league, he has been very unlucky as well and he is very frustrated because he is a very competitive guy who wants to feel important and be important for the team, and at the moment, the injuries are restricting him,” he said.

Thomas Partey is expected to be out for two weeks.